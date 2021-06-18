Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

John Paragon, ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse' star, dead at 66

A cause of death has not been revealed

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

John Paragon, the actor who portrayed Jambi the Genie on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," has died. He was 66.

An official at the Riverside County Coroner in California confirmed to Fox News that Paragon died back on April 3 in Palm Springs. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Paragon reportedly got his start in the acting industry at The Groundlings, a theater school in Hollywood where he performed improv alongside Phil Hartman, Paul Reubens and Cassandra Peterson. 

 His death was first reported by TMZ. The Groundlings reacted to his death on Twitter on Thursday, writing, "R.I.P. John Paragon."

LATE BOND GIRL TAYNA ROBERTS LEAVES ENTIRE ESTATE TO COMMON-LAW HUSBAND IN HANDWRITTEN WILL

He made his debut on television in "The Pee-wee Herman Show," which was created in 1980. Beginning in 1986, Paragon reprised his role as Jambi the Genie in "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which ended in 1990. According to Yahoo, Paragon also wrote and directed multiple episodes of the kids' series.

Paragon also portrayed the memorable role in "Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special" in 1988. He won an Emmy nomination for best writing in a children's special, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Two decades after "Pee-wee's Playhouse" ended, Paragon portrayed the genie on stage in an adaptation of "Pee-wee Herman."

But the genie wasn't the only role Paragon held throughout his career. He starred in several TV shows on including "Cheers," "Seinfeld," "Pacific Blue," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Elvira's Movie Macabre." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paragon also had a recurring role in "The Breather." As for his presence on the big screen, the actor appeared in "Honey I Blew Up the Kid," "The Frog Prince," "Echo Park" and "Airplane II: The Sequel."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

On Our Radar