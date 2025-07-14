Jo Frost of 'Supernanny' fame discloses personal struggle with life-threatening condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Supernanny" star Jo Frost pleaded for community support after detailing her plight with anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction which can occur within seconds to minutes of exposure to an allergen, according to the Mayo Clinic. Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock – blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.

Triggers vary, but more commonly include foods, medications, insect venom and latex.

Frost admitted in a social media post that she's survived countless anaphylactic shocks, some of which required hospitalization.

"I've survived more anaphylactic shocks than I'm prepared to go into detail about right now," Frost said on Instagram.

"I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically, to the point of hospitalization."

The former reality television star noted that millions of people around the world, including both children and adults, "live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education and empathy from those who do not."

"If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it's as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face," Frost said. "I'm unapologetic for my medical condition. I did not ask for it and it does not define who I am and the impact that I make in the world daily, but it does impact how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance."

"If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it's as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face." — Supernanny Jo Frost

"It means your ‘it may contain’ labels are a consistent truth that you dodge accountability legally and put your greed before my safety," Frost continued. "It means that your ‘inclusion’ of health and safety standards doesn't apply to me, just non-anaphylaxis people out there."

She also spoke on behalf of those who suffer from celiac disease, because "we are all not-faddy eaters."

"I'm not looking to be treated special; I'm looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others," Frost said. "I don't need your mumbling insults, your passive-aggressive comments or your ignorance, just your need to be willing to learn, educate your staff, change your policies, menus, workspaces, school training, event spaces for all to champion children who are all ours really in this world, and show empathy and understanding to each other."

Frost encouraged her followers to "get curious" and learn more about anaphylaxis, because "really, as mentioned before, we all know someone."

The television personality found fame in 2005 for her role as the "Supernanny," a series which focused on her strict approach to helping families with new parenting techniques. The show ran through 2011.