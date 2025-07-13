Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Jaws' star Richard Dreyfuss forced to skip anticipated fan event due to severe diagnosis

Richard Dreyfuss, 77, reveals doctors prohibited him from flying to SharkCon due to viral illness

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Richard Dreyfuss sounds the alarm on declining education scores Video

Richard Dreyfuss sounds the alarm on declining education scores

Actor Richard Dreyfuss discusses the crisis in American history education and the importance of civic awareness on 'One Nation.'

Richard Dreyfuss has opted out of a fan event due to a severe case of bronchitis. 

On Friday, the "Jaws" star, 77, took to social media to share a message with his fans ahead of SharkCon in Tampa, Florida and express his disappointment over the diagnosis. 

‘Hello fellow cons," Dreyfuss said in a video posted to SharkCon's Instagram account. "I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?"

"Bronchitis," Dreyfuss’ wife, Svetlana Erokhin, answered off-camera.

RICHARD DREYFUSS UPSETS FANS WITH GENDER COMMENTS AT 'JAWS' EVENT

Richard Dreyfuss

On Friday, Richard Dreyfuss - left in the 1975 classic film, "Jaws" -revealed he had been diagnosed with a severe case of bronchitis.  (Getty Images)

"I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there, and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so. I don’t want to get anyone else sick, and I don’t want to get sicker myself."

Richard Dreyfuss attends red carpet event

The 77-year-old actor was forced to opt out of a SharkCon appearance.  (Jason LaVeris)

"I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness," Dreyfuss continued. "But there will be other times and I will make it my business to show up."

Dreyfuss joked that he hopes all his fans " feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves."

"I’m in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health," he stated. "I feel very good about having the time and enough health."

"And such great fans!" his wife added. 

Richard Dreyfuss with fans

Dreyfuss, pictured at a fan event in June, thanked his fans for all their support.  (Joseph Prezioso / AFP / JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

"We love you, we miss you all, and we will see you soon," Erokhin also said.

In the caption, SharkCon wrote, "All prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded. There is no reason to reach out. It will take 5-10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."

A representative for Dreyfuss did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

