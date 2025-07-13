'Jaws' star Richard Dreyfuss forced to skip anticipated fan event due to severe diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Richard Dreyfuss has opted out of a fan event due to a severe case of bronchitis.

On Friday, the "Jaws" star, 77, took to social media to share a message with his fans ahead of SharkCon in Tampa, Florida and express his disappointment over the diagnosis.

‘Hello fellow cons," Dreyfuss said in a video posted to SharkCon's Instagram account. "I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?"

"Bronchitis," Dreyfuss’ wife, Svetlana Erokhin, answered off-camera.

"I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly and I would have to fly five hours to get there. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there, and I had been looking forward to it, but I am unable to do so. I don’t want to get anyone else sick, and I don’t want to get sicker myself."

"I feel terrible about not showing up, and I feel worse about exposing you to this apparently very viral illness," Dreyfuss continued. "But there will be other times and I will make it my business to show up."

Dreyfuss joked that he hopes all his fans " feel very sorry for me, and very sorry for yourselves."

"I’m in a lot of pain and that has to come first, my health," he stated. "I feel very good about having the time and enough health."

"And such great fans!" his wife added.

"We love you, we miss you all, and we will see you soon," Erokhin also said.

In the caption, SharkCon wrote, "All prepaid autographs and photo ops will automatically be refunded. There is no reason to reach out. It will take 5-10 business days plus what your bank takes for them to be processed. We are so sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you."

A representative for Dreyfuss did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.