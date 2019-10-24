JLo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to pantry of East Tennessee school

JLo and A-Rod are donating a year’s worth of food to an East Tennessee elementary school, according to a report.

According to Instagram posts, Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, athlete Alex Rodriguez, gave to Jacksboro Elementary School after a viral Facebook post from Brooke Goins, a teacher at the school. Goins, as The Knoxville News Sentinel reported, wrote about how she and a group of teachers got together and paid for a hungry student.

JLo posted a video of the donation being made on Wednesday, and the kids were touched by the gifts. "We were so touched. We were so moved. ... Oh my God. We were crying," JLo said in the video. "You know my mom was a teacher, and it was such a moving story to us that we wanted to help."

The power couple donated the food from a company they own in part, Tiller & Hatch.

"This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️," Lopez said on Instagram. "We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch"

