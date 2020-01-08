Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jimmy Kimmel
Published

Jimmy Kimmel to host 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' with celebrity contestants

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

PASADENA – ABC will bring back "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" for a limited run to raise money for charity and celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, and it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The network's entertainment president, Karey Burke, announced the special on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT WILL NOT RETURN FOR 'EMPIRE' FINALE, FOX EXEC SAYS

Jimmy Kimmel will host an eight-episode run of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel will host an eight-episode run of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on ABC. (ABC)

The limited run will consist of eight episodes.

The show will feature celebrity contestants that will invite a guest to sit in the hot seat to help them earn money for a charity of the star's choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series is set to return on April 8 and runs through May.