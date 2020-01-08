Jimmy Kimmel to host 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' with celebrity contestants

ABC will bring back "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" for a limited run to raise money for charity and celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, and it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The network's entertainment president, Karey Burke, announced the special on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The limited run will consist of eight episodes.

The show will feature celebrity contestants that will invite a guest to sit in the hot seat to help them earn money for a charity of the star's choice.

The series is set to return on April 8 and runs through May.