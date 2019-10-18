Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga split: reports

After less than a year of dating, Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga are throwing in the towel, according to several reports.

Per Us Weekly and E! News, the breakup happened earlier this year.

The duo made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes Nominations celebration in January.

Gonzaga, 35, would later post a photo from that day with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee #goldenglobes."

Carrey, 57, was nominated for his role in "Kidding."

Carrey and Gonzaga first worked together on "I'm Dying Up Here," which Carrey produced and Gonzaga played a recurring role in. They would work together again on "Kidding," starring Carrey and Gonzaga again in a recurring role.

The actor was previously married to actress Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995, per Us Weekly. He married his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star Lauren Holly in 1996 but they called it quits after one year of marriage.

Following a five-year relationship with Jenny McCarthy, Carrey dated makeup artist Cathriona White in 2012. She died in September 2015 from a prescription drug overdose, the outlet reported.

A rep for Carrey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.