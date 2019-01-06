Jim Carrey makes red carpet debut with new girlfriend, 'Kidding' co-star Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey kicked off awards season on a sweet note: He made his public debut with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga.

Carrey, 56, and Gonzaga, 34, walked the red carpet together at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.

In addition to making their red carpet debut, Gonzaga, who co-stars with Carrey on "Kidding," also posted some cute snaps with Carrey on her Instagram account.

"Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes," Gonzaga captioned a photo with her new beau.

In addition to their work on "Kidding," Carrey also executive produced "I'm Dying Up Here," in which Gonzaga also starred.

Carrey is nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical, for his role as children's TV host Jeff Piccirillo in "Kidding."

The couple walked together at the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet as well.