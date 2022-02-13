Jhené Aiko kicks off Super Bowl 2022 with 'America the Beautiful,' Mickey Guyton sings national anthem

Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl 2022 with powerful performances.

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, stunned with her performance of "America the Beautiful" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, who will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Country music star Mickey Guyton then wowed with the national anthem.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song "Black Like Me."

"Wow," wrote one viewer, noting that Aiko and Guyton "killed it."

"From Jhene Aiko to Micky [sic] Guyton … that was beautiful," said another.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show. Together the musicians have 44 Grammy awards, with Eminem earning the most at 15.

