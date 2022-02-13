Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVI
Published

Jhené Aiko kicks off Super Bowl 2022 with 'America the Beautiful,' Mickey Guyton sings national anthem

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are facing off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl 2022 with powerful performances.

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, stunned with her performance of "America the Beautiful" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, who will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Country music star Mickey Guyton then wowed with the national anthem.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song "Black Like Me."

Jhené Aiko, right, kicked off Super Bowl 2022 with a performance of "America the Beautiful," while country music star Mickey Guyton, left, sang the national anthem.

"Wow," wrote one viewer, noting that Aiko and Guyton "killed it." 

Singer Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVI.

"From Jhene Aiko to Micky [sic] Guyton … that was beautiful," said another. 

Jhené Aiko ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. 

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show. Together the musicians have 44 Grammy awards, with Eminem earning the most at 15.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

