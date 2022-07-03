Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jhené Aiko is pregnant and 'overjoyed' to be expecting first child with rapper boyfriend Big Sean

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first baby together.

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jhené Aiko is pregnant and expecting her first child with longtime musician boyfriend Big Sean. 

A representative confirmed their baby bliss to Fox News Digital: "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter." 

Aiko, 34, was spotted wearing a tight grey maxi dress on Saturday while stepping out to lunch with the "Blessings" hitmaker, where she revealed her growing baby bump for the first time.

The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they smiled while leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant together.

Big Sean steps out with pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko. The couple is ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting their first child together.

Big Sean steps out with pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko. The couple is ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting their first child together.

COACHELLA 2022: JUSTIN BIEBER, HARRY STYLES, SHANIA TWAIN AND BIG SEAN TAKE STAGE FOR WEEKEND 1

The "Above and Beyond" singer stay comfortable wearing a pair of white Birkenstock sandals, and carried a woven bag by her side with her curly hair tied back into a loose ponytail.

Sean — whose full name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — sported khaki slacks with a white T-shirt and a trucker hat for the afternoon out in Los Angeles.

Aiko is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan.

Jhené Aiko reveals her baby bump while stepping out to lunch with boyfriend Big Sean in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Jhené Aiko reveals her baby bump while stepping out to lunch with boyfriend Big Sean in Beverly Hills on Saturday. (Big Sean and Jhené Aiko )

The "Above and Beyond" singer stay comfortable wearing a pair of white Birkenstock sandals, and carried a woven bag by her side with her curly hair tied back into a loose ponytail.  

The "Above and Beyond" singer stay comfortable wearing a pair of white Birkenstock sandals, and carried a woven bag by her side with her curly hair tied back into a loose ponytail.   (Big Sean and Jhené Aiko)

Their representative confirmed to Fox News Digital: 'The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter.' 

Their representative confirmed to Fox News Digital: 'The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter.'  (Big Sean and )

Sean and Jhené began dating in 2016 and have collaborated professionally on a number of hits through the years, including his 2013 hit "Beware" and the 2020 single "Body Language."

They've also recorded together under the moniker Twenty88 and released an album in 2016.

Fans speculated his 2020 single titled "Deep Reverence" referenced the couple's experience with a miscarriage. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sean and Jhené began dating in 2016 and have collaborated professionally on a number of hits through the years, including his 2013 hit "Beware" and the 2020 single "Body Language." Pictured at the Grammy Awards in 2021

Sean and Jhené began dating in 2016 and have collaborated professionally on a number of hits through the years, including his 2013 hit "Beware" and the 2020 single "Body Language." Pictured at the Grammy Awards in 2021 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking," he sang. "Probably why this s--t with me get crazy and we lost a baby." 

She told DJ Khaled last year that their "foundation" is what makes their relationship so strong.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," she said. 

Aiko was previously married to producer Dot da Genius, while Sean has been in relationships with Ariana Grande and the late Glee actress Naya Rivera

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending