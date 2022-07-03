Jhené Aiko is pregnant and 'overjoyed' to be expecting first child with rapper boyfriend Big Sean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jhené Aiko is pregnant and expecting her first child with longtime musician boyfriend Big Sean.

A representative confirmed their baby bliss to Fox News Digital: "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

Aiko, 34, was spotted wearing a tight grey maxi dress on Saturday while stepping out to lunch with the "Blessings" hitmaker, where she revealed her growing baby bump for the first time.

The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they smiled while leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant together.

The "Above and Beyond" singer stay comfortable wearing a pair of white Birkenstock sandals, and carried a woven bag by her side with her curly hair tied back into a loose ponytail.

Sean — whose full name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — sported khaki slacks with a white T-shirt and a trucker hat for the afternoon out in Los Angeles.

Aiko is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a previous relationship with singer O'Ryan.

Sean and Jhené began dating in 2016 and have collaborated professionally on a number of hits through the years, including his 2013 hit "Beware" and the 2020 single "Body Language."

They've also recorded together under the moniker Twenty88 and released an album in 2016.

Fans speculated his 2020 single titled "Deep Reverence" referenced the couple's experience with a miscarriage.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking," he sang. "Probably why this s--t with me get crazy and we lost a baby."

She told DJ Khaled last year that their "foundation" is what makes their relationship so strong.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," she said.

Aiko was previously married to producer Dot da Genius, while Sean has been in relationships with Ariana Grande and the late Glee actress Naya Rivera.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.