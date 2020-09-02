Naya Rivera's ex Big Sean says he 'never' would have recorded 'IDFWU' if he knew she'd tragically die

Big Sean is opening up about his decision to record a profanity-laced song following his public split with his ex-fiancee, Naya Rivera.

In an interview with New York Magazine, the 32-year-old rapper was asked if he has any regrets releasing "I Don't F--k With You," featuring E-40 in 2015. The track was rumored to have been a diss to Rivera at the time.

"That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that," he told the outlet. "I don't feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her."

"She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her," the rapper added.

The hitmaker, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, maintained that the song "wasn't a diss" to the former "Glee" star. He also shared that Rivera heard the song and "liked it" ahead of its release.

"We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song," he continued.

The actress and rapper were engaged for six months from 2013-2014.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was an accidental drowning days after she went missing on July 8.

The actress was the subject of a massive search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that lasted five days after she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

Anderson posted a tribute to his late ex on Instagram following her death. It featured a black-and-white photo of Rivera as well as a picture of the former "Glee" star cuddling with her son.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence," wrote Anderson in the caption. "You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

He continued: "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya."

Rivera had previously dated fellow actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and married him in 2014. The two, who shared Josey, finalized their divorce in 2018.

