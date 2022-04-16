Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Coachella 2022: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Shania Twain, Big Sean and more take the stage for weekend 1

Day 2 of the California festival features Billie Eilish as headliner

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coachella 2022 kicked off on Friday with performances from some of music's biggest stars for its opening weekend.

Headliner Harry Styles dazzled in a sequined jumpsuit as he hit the stage to perform some of his hits, including "As It is," "Adore You," and new songs from his forthcoming album, "Harry's House."

Styles, 28, also stunned the crowd when he brought out the "Queen of Country Pop" Shania Twain for a one-of-a-kind performance of her iconic "Man, I Feel Like a Woman."

Both stars appeared equally excited to be in each other's presence, as Styles reportedly shared how he grew up on Twain's music thanks to his mom.

"Shania Twain taught me to sing," Styles told the Coachella crowd.

"She also taught me that men are trash," he added.

Twain, 56, said she was "starstruck" as she shared the stage with Styles.

The crowd was also surprised when Justin Bieber hit the stage to join Daniel Caesar for a performance of their mega hit "Peaches."

L-R) Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar hug onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

L-R) Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar hug onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter)

Bieber performed shirtless, wearing nothing but denim jeans, Calvin Klein boxers and a red hat. Bieber and Caesar were photographed hugging onstage. 

Big Sean also caught the concert bug after rapper YG brought him out during his set. Big Sean captured the crowd's hearts when he performed alongside his girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

Justin Bieber went shirtless for his performance.

Justin Bieber went shirtless for his performance. (Kevin Winter)

"Now I wanna go on tour," Big Sean tweeted after the show with a crying face emoji.

(L-R) YG and Big Sean perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

(L-R) YG and Big Sean perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. (Frazer Harrison)

Earlier in the day, Coachella festivalgoers caught a performance of Anitta, who was joined by Snoop Dogg. The City Girls also stunned with an energetic performance.

 (L-R) Anitta and Snoop Dogg.

 (L-R) Anitta and Snoop Dogg. (Kevin Mazur)

Phoebe Bridgers also made her Coachella debut. The star delighted fans with music from her album "Punisher," released in 2020 as well as a first-ever live performance of her new song "Sidelines." She also brought out Arlo Parks for duets of "I Know the End" and "Graceland Too."

Bridgers is currently on tour in North America.

Phoebe Bridgers performs.

Phoebe Bridgers performs. (Amy Sussman)

The festival runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. Attendees of day 2 of the festival will see headliner Billie Eilish.

Earlier this month Coachella organizers posted a new lineup after it was announced that Kanye West, who changed his legal name to Ye, was dropped. Replacing him is Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coachella 2022 kicked off with dozens of celebrities making their arrivals in Indio, California. Seen here is model Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, and Ludi Delfino in their festival attire. 

Coachella 2022 kicked off with dozens of celebrities making their arrivals in Indio, California. Seen here is model Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, and Ludi Delfino in their festival attire.  (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending