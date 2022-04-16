Coachella 2022: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Shania Twain, Big Sean and more take the stage for weekend 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coachella 2022 kicked off on Friday with performances from some of music's biggest stars for its opening weekend.

Headliner Harry Styles dazzled in a sequined jumpsuit as he hit the stage to perform some of his hits, including "As It is," "Adore You," and new songs from his forthcoming album, "Harry's House."

Styles, 28, also stunned the crowd when he brought out the "Queen of Country Pop" Shania Twain for a one-of-a-kind performance of her iconic "Man, I Feel Like a Woman."

Both stars appeared equally excited to be in each other's presence, as Styles reportedly shared how he grew up on Twain's music thanks to his mom.

"Shania Twain taught me to sing," Styles told the Coachella crowd.

"She also taught me that men are trash," he added.

Twain, 56, said she was "starstruck" as she shared the stage with Styles.

The crowd was also surprised when Justin Bieber hit the stage to join Daniel Caesar for a performance of their mega hit "Peaches."

Bieber performed shirtless, wearing nothing but denim jeans, Calvin Klein boxers and a red hat. Bieber and Caesar were photographed hugging onstage.

Big Sean also caught the concert bug after rapper YG brought him out during his set. Big Sean captured the crowd's hearts when he performed alongside his girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

"Now I wanna go on tour," Big Sean tweeted after the show with a crying face emoji.

Earlier in the day, Coachella festivalgoers caught a performance of Anitta, who was joined by Snoop Dogg. The City Girls also stunned with an energetic performance.

Phoebe Bridgers also made her Coachella debut. The star delighted fans with music from her album "Punisher," released in 2020 as well as a first-ever live performance of her new song "Sidelines." She also brought out Arlo Parks for duets of "I Know the End" and "Graceland Too."

Bridgers is currently on tour in North America.

The festival runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. Attendees of day 2 of the festival will see headliner Billie Eilish.

Earlier this month Coachella organizers posted a new lineup after it was announced that Kanye West, who changed his legal name to Ye, was dropped. Replacing him is Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.