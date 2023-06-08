Expand / Collapse search
Jessie James Decker
Published

Jessie James Decker fires back after backlash over plans to remove ‘trashy’ tattoos

The 'Should Have Known Better' singer has three kids with former NFL player Eric Decker

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Jessie James Decker is looking for a change.

The country pop singer shared a photo of a tattoo on the back of her neck on her Instagram story Wednesday, asking her followers and fans for recommendations on where to get it removed in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

"I want this removed ASAP. I want all my tats removed tbh," she wrote. "They trashy and I’m over it." 

She noted the one she was showcasing on the back of her neck, what appears to be the astrological symbol for Aries, was her "priority."

Jessie James Decker tattoo

Jessie James Decker asked her followers on Instagram for recommendations of where to get a tattoo removed in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jessie James Decker/Instagram)

Shortly after her initial post, Decker posted again saying she did not mean to insult anyone.

"To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore," she wrote. "Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?"

Jessie James Decker flashing peace sign on her Instagram Story

Jessie James Decker clarified she did not think all tattoos were "trashy," just her own that she would like removed. (Jessie James Decker/Instagram)

Decker has had her fair share of buzz worthy Instagram posts.

In April, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted photos of herself modeling a black bikini from her swimwear brand, Kittenish.

In the caption, the 35-year-old tried to get ahead of criticism by writing, "Cover up, you’re a mom," adding emojis of a cat face with tears of joy and an upside-down smiley face.

She also fired back last year after she was accused of photoshopping abs onto her children in a beach photo of the family on vacation.

The "I Look So Good" singer shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with husband Eric Decker, 36. The two married in 2013 when the football star was playing for the Denver Broncos.

Decker addressed the ab backlash in a follow-up post, writing, "Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not."

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker on the red carpet

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker married in 2013 and share three kids together. (Getty Images)

"Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better," Decker added.

