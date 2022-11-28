Jessie James Decker fires back after being accused of photoshopping abs onto her kids

Jessie James Decker is firing back.

The mom of three is responding to comments accusing her of photoshopping abs onto her children in a beach photo.

Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, took their children to Mexico for a vacation. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant shared a picture of her kids posing at the beach in swimsuits.

"Vacation Decker style," she captioned the photo before adding a muscle emoji, a coconut and a palm tree.

Many commented on the children's healthy lifestyle and asked for their dieting and exercise regimen. However, some took to the comments to express disbelief over the young kids' physique.

"that doesn't look right.. sorry, not sorry," one user wrote.

"it's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active play sports are build [sic] muscle naturally is ‘weird,'" Jessie responded.

"Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much," another user commented.

"yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf," Jessie wrote in response.

Jessie and Eric married in 2013 while the football star was playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids together: Vivianne Rose and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II and Forrest Bradley.

The "I Still Love You" singer explained that her kids "eat well and do sports" to maintain their muscle. Vivianne also participates in gymnastics.

"We do a lot of home cooking. The kids love their steak and chicken," she responded to one user.

Jessie also called out another user, although the original comment has been since deleted.

"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind."

Jessie recently opened up about her secret to a strong marriage with her retired NFL player husband.

"I've been really lucky to be able to bring Eric, bring the kids, whenever it makes sense for our schedules. And so we're rarely apart that long," she told Fox News Digital. "We've got a day rule where three days is like the absolute limit. Even though a couple of weeks ago, during the second week, it was a little bit longer. And I definitely struggled with that."

"We're fortunate," she added. "We get to really be together and, you know, music is family, and I've just been really blessed with that. As soon as Eric retired, I was able to start working, and it was his turn to be a support system for me. So, we've been really blessed with that."

