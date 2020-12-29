Jessie J clarifies that she was not hospitalized on Christmas Eve after sharing Ménière’s syndrome diagnosis

Jessie J had to clarify part of her recent health announcement to make it clear that she was not hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

The TV personality revealed that she was diagnosed with Ménière’s syndrome after waking up over the holiday experiencing deafness in her ear and problems balancing. While she noted that she’s feeling fine and that the illness isn’t going to change her life that much, her main concern was people falsely reporting the severity of her medical treatment.

"I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’" she said at the time. "But I’m grateful I went early and they worked out what it was real quick."

The line in her announcement livestream made some people believe she was hospitalized, which the star immediately tried to set straight.

She shared a clip of the live video and the moment in question along with a caption explaining that, although she sought medical treatment, those who were saying she was hospitalized were incorrect.

"I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different," she explained. "BUT... Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight."

"The Voice UK" judge continued: "I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened."

The star noted that she’s having trouble singing loudly but is working on getting her voice back and is otherwise comfortable and recovering fine.

Ménière’s disease can occur at any age but typically is seen in young and middle-aged adults and "is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss," according to the Mayo Clinic. "In most cases, Ménière's disease affects only one ear."