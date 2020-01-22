Jessica Simpson reveals past sexual abuse and addiction issues in tell-all memoir

Jessica Simpson couldn't have picked a better title for her upcoming memoir, "Open Book."

In the book, she reveals for the first time publicly that she was abused as a child, which led to her to have alcohol and pill addiction issues as an adult. In an excerpt from the memoir shared with People magazine, the 39-year-old singer wrote the abuse started when she was 6 years old and "shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend."

"It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable... I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong," she added.

It took Simpson six years to tell her parents, Tina Simpson and Joe Simpson, and her dad "said nothing" but "we never stayed at my parents' friend's house again but we also didn't talk about what I had said."

To help cope with the trauma, the fashion designer said she turned to alcohol and pills. "I was killing myself with all the drinking and the pills," Simpson admitted. And rock bottom came in November 2017, when she finally admitted to her friends she needed help.

“I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s the alcohol that’s doing this, and making things worse, then I quit," Simpson recalled.

"Giving up the alcohol was easy,” she added. “I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”

Simpson also starting therapy sessions twice a week and had the full support of her family and doctors. "With work," she admitted. "I allowed myself to feel the traumas I'd been through." She calls maintaining her sobriety “a continual gift.”

“When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life,” she said. “I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear.”

Simpson hopes by writing and talking about her life experiences, she can help others who are feeling lost. "It's been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I've come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself," she reflected. "I've used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people."

"Open Book" hits bookshelves on February 4.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.