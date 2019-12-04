Jessica Simpson unveils upcoming memoir cover: 'I can’t believe this day is finally here'

Jessica Simpson has been hard at work writing her upcoming tell-all memoir and she just revealed "Open Book" is in its final stages.

The 39-year-old designer and musician shared Wednesday on Twitter that she picked her cover image and it's available to pre-order. From the looks of the stacks of manuscripts on the table, Simpson has also been signing a select amount of copies.

"I can’t believe this day is finally here! This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out Feb 4th. This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you," she captioned a photo celebrating the achievement.

Simpson's 6-year-old son, Ace and 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, posed with their mom and held up the black-and-white portrait she chose for the cover.

The businesswoman confirmed she was writing a memoir in July and, according to the book's official synopsis from HarperCollins, Simpson isn't holding anything back. "Jessica reveals for the first time her inner monologue and most intimate struggles. Guided by the journals she's kept since age fifteen, and brimming with her unique humor and down-to-earth humanity, 'Open Book' is as inspiring as it is entertaining," it read.

"Now America’s Sweetheart, preacher’s daughter, pop phenomenon, reality tv pioneer, and the billion-dollar fashion mogul invites readers on a remarkable journey, examining a life that blessed her with the compassion to help others, but also burdened her with an almost crippling need to please. 'Open Book' is Jessica Simpson using her voice, heart, soul, and humor to share things she’s never shared before.

"'Open Book' is an opportunity to laugh and cry with a close friend, one that will inspire you to live your best, most authentic life, now that she is finally living hers."