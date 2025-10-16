Kylie Jenner leaves little to imagination in revealing cutout mini dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is not afraid to bare it all.

In a recent Instagram post, the 28-year-old reality star left little to the imagination when she posed in a low-cut black mini dress with multiple cutouts on the chest and abs, leaving much of her body exposed.

She accessorized the look with diamond rings, bracelets and a necklace and styled her hair in an intricate updo with a few strands left out partially covering her face.

"Careful what you wish for 👑," she captioned the post.

In addition to the racy outfit, Jenner also debuted a bold makeup look featuring heavy lashes, a smokey eye, bright pink blush and glossy lipstick lined with thick lip liner. In one photo she can be seen looking directly into the camera with her hand on her hip, while in others she can be seen kneeling and pouting at the camera.

"Baddie is back and better than ever," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "King Kylie is backkkk👑," referencing a nickname used to refer to Jenner after she briefly changed her Instagram handle to @kingkylie in 2015.

With her King Kylie persona, Jenner showed off more rebellious, edgy and experimental looks, including blue hair. The persona coincided with the 2015 launch of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and helped define her brand identity early on.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently received backlash online when she posted a short clip on Instagram promoting her new King Kylie Cosmetics collection, with some calling the ad "deeply out of touch."

In the promo, Jenner can be seen walking down a jail hallway while handcuffed and flanked by officers. She wore a black leather bra and micro shorts, which she paired with black fishnet tights and chunky silver jewelry, along with a pair of black slingback pumps.

While she received criticism from some social media users, her celebrity friends and some of her fans took to the comment section to compliment the promo video.

"exactly," Hailey Bieber wrote while Lauren Sánchez Bezos added a raised hands emoji. One fan wrote, "KING KYLIE IS BACK," with another writing: "We're back."