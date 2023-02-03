Jessica Simpson reveals she was other woman with ‘massive movie star;’ Sally Field rejected this movie role

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

THE OTHER WOMAN - Jessica Simpson says she was unwittingly the other woman with 'massive movie star' during her single days. Continue reading here…

WOULDN'T BE THE SAME - Sally Field reveals beloved movie role she turned down. Continue reading here…

MEGHAN'S MAKEOVER - Meghan Markle could be relaunching personal website; expert claims: She's 'trying to reclaim her identity.' Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Jerry Lee Lewis estate battle: Feud over late rock legend's Mississippi ranch leaves family in legal limbo. Continue reading here…

‘THANK YOU GOD’ - Dwayne Johnson's mother involved in traumatic car accident, credits 'angels of mercy' for watching over her. Continue reading here…

OFF WITH THEIR TITLES! - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at risk of having royal titles challenged by Parliament leader, expert claims. Continue reading here…

‘SHE’S OUT THERE' - Harrison Ford responds with NSFW answer when asked about co-star, says Helen Mirren is 'still sexy.' Continue reading here…

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE - 'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer on why his seven kids will get his inheritance. Continue reading here…

STOP THE ‘CRAZY TRAIN’ - Ozzy Osbourne cancels all tour dates amid 'life-altering' injury, several health scares. Continue reading here…

LAST WISHES - Lisa Marie Presley wanted daughter Riley, not Priscilla, to take over legacy, Graceland exec says. Continue reading here…

MEMBERS ONLY - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Inside private New York club actor visited hours after formal charges announced. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter