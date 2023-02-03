Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Jessica Simpson reveals she was other woman with ‘massive movie star;’ Sally Field rejected this movie role

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Jessica Simpson reveals she was unwittingly the other woman with ‘massive movie star;’ Sally Fields turned down beloved movie role

Jessica Simpson reveals she was unwittingly the other woman with ‘massive movie star;’ Sally Fields turned down beloved movie role (Getty Images )

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

THE OTHER WOMAN - Jessica Simpson says she was unwittingly the other woman with 'massive movie star' during her single days. Continue reading here…

WOULDN'T BE THE SAME - Sally Field reveals beloved movie role she turned down. Continue reading here…

MEGHAN'S MAKEOVER - Meghan Markle could be relaunching personal website; expert claims: She's 'trying to reclaim her identity.' Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Jerry Lee Lewis estate battle: Feud over late rock legend's Mississippi ranch leaves family in legal limbo. Continue reading here…

‘THANK YOU GOD’ - Dwayne Johnson's mother involved in traumatic car accident, credits 'angels of mercy' for watching over her. Continue reading here…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at risk of having royal titles challenged by Parliament leader, expert claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at risk of having royal titles challenged by Parliament leader, expert claims (Chris Jackson)

OFF WITH THEIR TITLES! - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at risk of having royal titles challenged by Parliament leader, expert claims. Continue reading here…

‘SHE’S OUT THERE' - Harrison Ford responds with NSFW answer when asked about co-star, says Helen Mirren is 'still sexy.' Continue reading here…

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE - 'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer on why his seven kids will get his inheritance. Continue reading here…

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he's retired from touring due to injury.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he's retired from touring due to injury. (AP Images)

STOP THE ‘CRAZY TRAIN’ - Ozzy Osbourne cancels all tour dates amid 'life-altering' injury, several health scares. Continue reading here…

LAST WISHES - Lisa Marie Presley wanted daughter Riley, not Priscilla, to take over legacy, Graceland exec says. Continue reading here…

MEMBERS ONLY - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Inside private New York club actor visited hours after formal charges announced. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending