Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Inside private New York club actor visited hours after formal charges announced

Alec Baldwin blew off some steam Tuesday night in New York as he was spotted heading into a private, members-only club shortly after being formally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Zero Bond, an exclusive social club in the heart of Manhattan, is known as much for its culinary cuisine as it is for its roster of celebrity clientele.

Nightlife guru Scott Sartiano opened the mixed-use space toward the end of 2020 and has since seen the likes of Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Elon Musk walk through the doors of the massive 20,000-square-foot lounge in the heart of Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated his successful mayoral campaign bid in 2021 at the trendy hotspot on election night, where the likes of Chris Rock, rapper Ja Rule and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt mingled together.

Membership into the elite club begins with a $1,000 initiation fee, and annual dues range anywhere from $2,500-$4,000.

"These clubs promise privacy and are very discreet," a source revealed to Fox News Digital. "You cannot take photos or record videos, and you immediately feel a sense of security once you step inside.

"They are also wonderful for networking, meeting new friends, and socializing with people in relevant industries."

Musk reportedly hosted his own Met Gala after-party in 2021, with Page Six reporting Rock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scooter Braun and Rami Malek mingling together.

Located across the top two floors of an industrial building from 1874, which used to be the site of a Brooks Brothers factory, Zero Bond now provides co-working spaces and meeting rooms to facilitate high-end clientele throughout the day.

Matthew Broderick and Nicky Hilton have both celebrated the releases of their "Haute Living" magazine covers with red carpet extravaganzas.

At night, the private club transforms into a bustling watering hole complete with an omakase sushi bar and multiple dining rooms amid a multi-million dollar art collection. Zac Posen, a founding club member, designed the staff uniforms.

After last year's Met Gala, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stopped by Zero Bond for the most fashionable after-party.

Gigi Hadid hosted her 27th birthday party at the club with a few of her supermodel pals.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian let their love flourish at the exclusive spot on their second date night after meeting on "Saturday Night Live" just weeks before.

"It’s not just about a money grab," Sartiano previously told Robb Report. "I didn’t want to create a place that was just for rich people to spend a lot of money."

He added that Zero Bond had a waiting list of more than 5,000 potential members.

"Zero Bond maintains a rigorous process in regards to member selection," the club's website stated. "While we do not discriminate based on race, socioeconomic status, or profession, we are highly particular on character. We will only accept members that display a high level of integrity and demonstrate an ability to contribute to our Zero Bond community."



"Upon submitting a formal application, the membership committee will review and render a decision on acceptance after taking into account all aspects of the person’s character."

Zero Bond did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding Baldwin's attendance on Tuesday.

Baldwin, 64, kept a low profile while heading into the club mere hours after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office announced criminal charges for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

His wife of 10 years, Hilaria, accompanied Baldwin inside the exclusive eatery for date night.

"Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "In New Mexico, no one is above the law, and justice will be served."

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film , and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a weapon Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. The actor has since denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

If Baldwin is convicted of involuntary manslaughter, he could face up to 18 months in jail. However, if he is convicted of that charge plus a firearm enhancement, he could serve a mandatory sentence of five years, according to the DA's statement.