Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson faces unexpected turn at 45 after Eric Johnson separation

'With You' singer Jessica Simpson opens up about her journey of self-discovery while navigating separation from Eric Johnson

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Jessica Simpson's life plan didn't include becoming a single mom at 45.

Simpson opened up about how life doesn't always turn out like you planned while navigating her separation from estranged husband Eric Johnson.

"I feel like we get caught up in numbers," Simpson said about age while speaking to People magazine. "Like, 'Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?' Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it's just a part of what destiny holds for me."

Since announcing her separation, Simpson has released her first musical project in 15 years. 

"This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else's critiques, judgments or opinions," she explained. "It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering."

Jessica Simpson walks around New York City

Jessica Simpson didn't plan on being a single mom of three at age 45. (Aeon/GC Images)

Simpson revealed she had separated from Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage in January. At the time, she shared that the couple "have been living separately" but did not reveal any details on the timeline of her split from Johnson.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family." 

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson spotted in NYC

Jessica Simpson revealed her separation from Eric Johnson in January. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Simpson and Johnson met through a mutual friend in May 2010 and were engaged six months later that November.

The couple welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, before marrying in 2014. Simpson and Johnson welcomed their third child, Birdie, in 2019.

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November 2024 as Simpson began working on a music comeback.

"She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in LA, where the kids go to school," a source told People at the time. 

"Jess and Eric very much live separate lives."

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson spotted in NYC in 2018

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married in 2014. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Jessica Simpson performs on stage in 2025

Jessica Simpson released music for the first time in 15 years. (Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

Simpson later sparked rumors of a split when she posted on Instagram about making her musical comeback where she "unearthed [her] singular magic." 

"This comeback is personal," she added. "It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

