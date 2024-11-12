Jessica Simpson sparks divorce rumors with cryptic post

Is it her "Final Heartbreak"? Jessica Simpson sparked rumors this week after she wrote a cryptic post about her new music and "putting up with everything I did not deserve."

The "Irresistible" singer shared glamorous photos of herself in her music room in Nashville on Monday, writing that she was doing interviews there "where I unearthed my singular magic."

"This comeback is personal," she added, "it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

JESSICA SIMPSON SHUTS DOWN FAN'S CLAIM THAT SHE'S DRINKING AGAIN: ‘YOU HAVE ME VERY MISUNDERSTOOD’

While she didn’t clarify what she had put up with and from whom, some fans speculated her marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson could be in trouble.

"Is this j simp saying she’s single ?" one fan wrote.

Another fan posted, "Yep, called this a while ago. We love you. Stay strong."

Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014 and share daughters Maxwell, 12 and Birdie, 5, and son Ace, 11. Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Simpson for comment.

Simpson's younger sister Ashlee Simpson was asked about the divorce rumors Monday evening, telling TMZ, "No" when she was asked "Fans are speculating that Jessica might be going to get a divorce from her recent Instagram post. Do you know anything about it? Is that true?"

For her part, the Jessica Simpson Collection CEO previously gushed about Johnson a little over a year ago for his 44th birthday.

"My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu," she wrote at the time.

Simpson has also previously opened up about her struggles as a young woman in the music industry, constantly being told she needed to lose weight and that she wasn't profitable enough for the label.

In her memoir "Open Book," Simpson wrote that producer Tommy Mottola told her at 17 that she needed to lose 15 pounds.

Simpson revealed she weighed 118 pounds and was 5-foot-3 at the time. Mottola's alleged request led the singer to turn to diet pills in order to drop to 103 pounds.

She would continue to pop diet pills for "the next twenty years," she revealed in the book. Her struggles also led to a drinking problem, but she became sober in 2017.

Also, at age 17, Simpson said she began taking sleeping pills in an effort to get the voices in her head to stop taunting her about her weight.

"I started hearing voices when I was alone at night, waiting for the sleeping pill to kick in 'Do more sit-ups, fat a--,'" she wrote.

She said executives were also constantly asking her to "show more skin," and she was finally dropped by her label in 2008.

"You’ll never recoup the amount of money we’ve put into you." Simpson told Bustle that an executive once told her.

"It wasn’t my choice to have Scott Storch or all these producers that [cost] a million dollars a track," she said. "I didn’t control those budgets. We were just yes-people," she said of her and her father, who was her manager. "And in saying yes to everything, I lost it all."

Simpson was also previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006.