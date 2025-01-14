Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson split after 10 years of marriage

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have called it quits, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The actress and singer shared that the couple "have been living separately" but did not reveal any details on the timeline of her split from Johnson.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

JESSICA SIMPSON'S NEW LOOK HIGHLIGHTS 100-POUND WEIGHT LOSS AND SOBRIETY SUCCESS

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family." — Jessica Simpson

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring back in November, as Simpson began working on a music comeback.

"She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school," a source told People at the time.

"Jess and Eric very much live separate lives," the insider noted.

At the time, Simpson sparked rumors of a split as she posted on Instagram about making her musical comeback where she "unearthed [her] singular magic."

"This comeback is personal," she added, "it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Simpson and Johnson met through a mutual friend in May 2010 and were engaged six months later in November.

The couple welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, before marrying in 2014. Simpson and Johnson welcomed their third child, Birdie, in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "With You" singer opened up about Johnson's willingness to embrace her career throughout their marriage.

"I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding," she shared with People in 2023. "He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I've ever met in my life."

Simpson also gushed over Johnson in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram.

"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…. We love youuuu," she wrote in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP