Jessica Simpson says Britney Spears documentary would be a ‘trigger’ if she watched it

Jessica Simpson is laying in the praise for Britney Spears.

In a new interview with People magazine, Simpson, 40, opened up about the parallels between her and Spears’ career and expressed admiration for the pop star’s "ambition" and "strength."

"I honestly choose not to watch the documentary," she told the outlet in reference to the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, which was released in February.

Simpson continued: "I didn't want to watch and bring back any of the dark pieces of my personal coming of age in the music business. I have worked through a lot and want to keep moving forward in my own story on my own path."

JESSICA SIMPSON TALKS NICK LACHEY MOVING ON QUICKLY FROM THEIR SPLIT: 'SADDENED BEYOND BELIEF'

"I admire her ambition, strength and the capability to live unapologetically and authentically," Simpson added, noting that she's "happy that people are supporting Britney."

In an appearance on "Tamron Hall," which is set to air on Friday, Simpson further added that watching the Spears' documentary would be "one of those like triggers."

"If I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it," Simpson said.

"I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so, it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being, because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" she explained.

BRITNEY SPEARS' ATTORNEY FILES REQUEST TO REMOVE HER FATHER AS CONSERVATOR OF HER PERSON

Simpson said that even though the pair has a "big platform," at the same time, "you can only take stuff for so long."

"You can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up," she said.

On Tuesday, the mom-of-three published an updated paperback edition of her memoir, "Open Book," which includes several candid journal entries.

Elsewhere in the People magazine interview, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer opened up about the aforementioned journal entries and discussed the scrutiny she faced surrounding her weight.

"There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive," Simpson said. "I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," the singer continued. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer published "Open Book" last year, in which she divulges information about her past, including relationships, addiction, and allegations of sexual abuse.