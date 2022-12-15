Actress Jessica Chastain claims Ukraine gets more attention than Iran because it's 'mostly White'

Jessica Chastain said people are keeping the war in Ukraine in focus while overlooking women's rights protests in Iran because the country consists mostly of "White people."

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the 45-year-old actress also chalked up the alleged double standard to the Iranian uprising's role as a "women-led revolution."

"I've done a lot of press recently, and a lot of people want to talk about Ukraine. But when I bring up Iran, no one wants to talk about that," she told the outlet.

"I think because it's a women-led revolution, and I think because Ukraine is mostly White people," she added.

Chastain, best-known for her roles in "Zero Dark Thirty," "Interstellar" and "The Help," among others, has been vocal about the situation in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in custody after being arrested for wearing a hijab incorrectly.

"Her death led to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. Dozens of these protesters have been killed," she wrote in a Sept. 25 Instagram post.

"In an attempt to quiet the noise, journalists on the ground have been arrested, and the Islamic Public of Iran has shut down the internet. But the people of Iran will not be silenced. I stand with the women of Iran and will amplify their voices from afar. When one woman is attacked, it is an attack on us all," she continued.

During the interview, she said she prides herself on taking on roles that "celebrate" women.

"I'm fiercely protective of women. To me it is my great fight… I use my job to try to celebrate women, but also celebrate women as human beings. Which means, yes, I can play characters that are flawed and do terrible things sometimes. It's like my job is to constantly remind society that women are human beings," she said.

Chastain has also shown her support for Iranian women and honored Mahsa Amini by wearing a shirt in her memory and holding a live Instagram session with activist and historian Dr. Nina Ansary.

Despite her claim that support for Ukraine stems from the country being "mostly White," Chastain has given her attention to its war-torn civilians in the past, paying a visit to witness the damage and displacement while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visiting a children's hospital in early August.

Chastain filmed the encounter, showing herself writing an encouraging message to the children inside the hospital and reflecting on the number of refugees who had fled the country at the time.

"I needed a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv. We landed in Poland, drove 4 hrs then took a train for another 11. I was nervous and the length of the journey gave me time to calm myself. I’m going to now start sharing with you guys what I saw," she tweeted on Sept. 1.

"One of the experiences from this life-changing trip was my visit to the children’s hospital: Ohmatdyt. I had the opportunity to meet incredible children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir. The children amazed me with their hope and strength," she wrote later in the thread.

"Many had been displaced from their homes and spent months in the hospital. It is a huge humanitarian crisis going on in Ukraine. We can’t forget the innocent ones affected by senseless acts of violence.

