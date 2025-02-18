Jessica Alba shows Cash Warren what he’s missing as she flaunts bikini body weeks after filing for divorce

Jessica Alba is spending time with another "man" after her split from husband Cash Warren.

The "Honey" star spent "the perfect long weekend" with her "favorite little man," her 7-year-old son, Hayes.

Alba, 43, showed off her fit physique in bikini pictures, as she jetted off to Cabo.

JESSICA ALBA, CASH WARREN FILE FOR DIVORCE AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

In a video montage, she was seen frolicking on the beach and enjoying a mini-getaway vacation with her son.

The Honest Company founder soaked up the sun while wearing a string bikini and took mirror selfies in her two-piece swimsuit.

The mother-son duo was seen dining out and participating in a variety of activities, including swimming, playing card games and golfing.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Her fun-filled trip comes after she recently filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years.

Earlier this month, Alba and Warren filed paperwork to end their marriage, as she submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

In the divorce filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The pair requested joint custody for their three children — Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7.

As of Tuesday's market cap, Alba's business, The Honest Company, was valued at approximately $628.99 million. It is unclear if the former couple had a prenup.

JESSICA ALBA'S HUSBAND ADMITTED THEY HAD A BREAK-UP OVER JEALOUSY ISSUES

Their divorce filing comes after Alba took to social media last month to announce their split.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she concluded. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2023, during an episode of the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, Warren, a film producer, admitted that he and Alba had briefly separated four years into their relationship.

Warren said when they first started dating, he was "really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys."

"It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said at the time. "I was always a pretty confident person… And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time."

In 2021, Alba opened up about the struggles she also faced in her marriage.

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," Alba said during an interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, "Before, During and After Baby." "But then after that, you become roommates."