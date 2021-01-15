Jessica Alba recalls the moment her daughter realized she was famous: 'She was mortified'

Jessica Alba's daughter was in for a rude awakening when she discovered her mother's fame.

Alba, who is mother to three children -- Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3 -- paid a virtual visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday. During her appearance, Alba discussed her three little ones and how she had to explain her celebrity status to her eldest kid.

Guest host tWitch asked the star, 39, whether her children know "how cool and how major" she is, but she admitted that her kiddos think she's "so cringey."

"They think I'm the most cringey mom, I'm the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use #CringeyMom," Alba explained. "I'm like, 'That's so mean.' I'm like, 'There's so many more cringey moms than me, guys,' and they're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey."

The "L.A.'s Finest" alum then explained that "they didn't know" that she was an actress for the "beginning of their life."

"I remember when Honor was in first grade, she was mortified and she came home, she was like, 'Why didn't you tell me?'" the actress recalled. "I was like, 'What?'" Because she knew I was working at The Honest Company, right, that's how they knew me. She was like, 'You never told me that you were gonna be in grocery stores or in Target.'"

Not only is Alba's face widely recognizable because of her on-screen work but also because she's the co-founder and face of The Honest Company, an ethical consumerism-focused company.

"A friend [of Honor's] brought a magazine [featuring me] to school and put Honor, she felt like, put her on blast, and Honor was like 'What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?'" shared the star.

The actress continued: "So then I had to break it to her that I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines and she just felt so betrayed."

During the interview, Alba also discussed The Honest Company's latest endeavor: conscious cleaning products, which Alba said was "100% inspired by COVID." The products "reduce your carbon footprint" by utilizing reusable containers, she said on the show.

Despite keeping busy with The Honest Company, Alba has also upheld her acting career, most recently appearing alongside Gabrielle Union in "L.A.'s Finest." The show's cancelation after two seasons was announced in October 2020.