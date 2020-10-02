Jessica Alba reveals she couldn’t 'make eye contact' with the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast while on set

Jessica Alba's acting gig on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" TV show was not her favorite job.

The actress, 39, played a teenage mom named Leanne for two episodes in 1998 and shared a scene with Kelly (Jennie Garth). While on set, there happened to be some bizarre rules.

“On the set of '90210,' I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re like trying to do a scene with them,” Alba confessed on an episode of Hot Ones.

“Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set,'" she said without revealing who said that to her.

The Fox teen drama ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 and was rebooted in 2019 for just one season. Fox announced in November that "BH90210" would not return for a second season.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement at the time. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The six-episode series featured the original actors playing themselves as they staged a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion.

After the news broke, star Jennie Garth tweeted to say, "Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material. You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned..."

Brian Austin Green shared photos on Instagram to thank his fans. One pic included the Peach Pit, the popular restaurant featured in the original show.

"What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans :)))" Green wrote.