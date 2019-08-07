Jessica Alba doesn't care what you think of her body: 'I can flaunt what I want'

Jessica Alba gives "zero f---s" what you think of her body.

The actress reflected on how far she has come with her self-confidence since first posing on the cover of InStyle in 2007.

In an essay with the magazine published on Tuesday, Alba, 38, said she was "insecure" when she posed for the cover.

"Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure. I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn’t in order to be accepted. I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me," the 38-year-old wrote in an essay for InStyle.

She continued, "Who am I now? I give zero f–ks. I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it. And I know I’m smart. I don’t care what everybody else thinks. I’m good, girl. I’m good."

The mom of three recalled what it was like when she landed the cover of the magazine at age 26.

"By that time I’d been in the [entertainment] business for over a decade, but I was still trying to figure out how to be in the public eye and have ownership over who I was,” she said. “Ninety percent of what people understood about me then came purely from magazine articles, press-tour interviews, and blurbs of gossip."

It would be six more years until Alba would grace the cover of InStyle again. Then 31, Alba said she was finally confident with herself.

"I also stopped allowing myself to be objectified in the press through a male’s perspective," the Honest Beauty founder wrote. "Screw that, man. It’s OK to be sexy. It’s OK to wear a short skirt or a loud print if I feel like it because I own it in my own way. I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good."

When it came to her most recent cover in July 2018, Alba said: "If I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising, but instead I thought, ‘This is where I’m at. This is my life. And this is my body.'"