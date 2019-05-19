Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reality
Published

'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend Jen Harley arrested on battery charge

Associated Press
close
Fox Flash: 'Jersey Shore'Video

Fox Flash: 'Jersey Shore'

Cast members talk about the future

A lawyer says "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve.

Jennifer Annette Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at Hustler Night Club.

Harley is free from jail and due in court on Wednesday.

RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO'S GIRLFRIEND JEN HARLEY BLAMES 'JERSEY SHORE' FOR RELATIONSHIP PROBLEMS

This Thursday, May 16, 2019 booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jennifer Annette Harley. A lawyer says Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" actor Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve. Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday, May 17, 2019 he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at the Hustler Night Club.

This Thursday, May 16, 2019 booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jennifer Annette Harley. A lawyer says Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" actor Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve. Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday, May 17, 2019 he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at the Hustler Night Club. (AP)

Cristalli denies Harley committed any crime and notes she and Ortiz-Magro have a young daughter together.

Police say Harley was arrested after officers responding to her report of a man in a van with a gun learned she was sought on the warrant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Records show misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Harley in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed.