Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend Jen Harley blames 'Jersey Shore' for couple's issues

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend, Jen Harley, is claiming the "Jersey Shore" has been the cause of the couple's relationship issues.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas native took to her Instagram Story, where she did a Q&A, and was asked by a fan how she liked her time on the MTV series.

"Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she replied, according to screenshots obtained by People.

Per the outlet, Harley was then asked by another fan if she'd like Magro, 32, to quit the reality series in order to make their relationship "better and peaceful," to which Harley replied: "Duh."

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO'S EX ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Back in June, Harley, who shares 6-month-old daughter Ariana with the reality star, was arrested after allegedly dragging him with a car. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge Harley, citing "insufficient evidence," according to The Associated Press.

Harley's arrest wasn’t the first time the couple has made headlines for their relationship though.

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR RONNIE-ORTIZ MAGRO'S EX WON'T BE CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY

Ortiz-Magro hinted at their troubles in April when he posted a series of posts to his Instagram Story, writing, "Note to self, Can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSE WIFE."

"If you find them in the gutter than leave them in the gutter, not all People can be saved when they are so far gone," he wrote. "All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!"

He was seemingly angry because she kept "sex videos" of her ex, which he believed should've been deleted.

However, the two have seemed to put their issues behind them.

Earlier this month, Harley posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Ortiz-Magro holding her as she kissed him on the cheek, according to People.

