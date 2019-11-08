‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pleads not guilty in domestic violence case: report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

The “Jersey Shore” star, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to answer to seven misdemeanors he’s facing: domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest.

When contacted for comment, Magro’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, referred us to his previous statements regarding the matter: “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro … is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Ortiz-Magro is accused of slapping, punching and threatening to kill Harley, the mother of his 19-month-old daughter Ariana. Harley received a protective order against Ortiz-Magro, though it was lifted on Oct. 11.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.