Jerry Seinfeld's manager and 'Seinfeld' producer George Shapiro dead at 91

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Shapiro, known as the producer of "Seinfeld" and personal manager of Jerry Seinfeld himself, has died.

Shapiro died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter.

Tributes to the producer and manager poured in on social media. TV writer Norman Lear shared a touching message after learning the news.

"One of the dearest people I have ever known, George Shapiro, just passed," he captioned an Instagram post. "I bless our friendship and, at 99, I'm sure I'll see him relatively soon."

‘SEINFELD’ STAR LIZ SHERIDAN, BELOVED TV MOTHER OF JERRY, DEAD AT 93

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander also paid tribute to the producer on Twitter.

"A wonderful man named George Shapiro passed yesterday at age 91," he wrote. "He was a key producer of SEINFELD. But more, his kindness and joyful optimism was a constant reminder to live life fully, gratefully and with as big a smile as possible. Thanks, George."

Shapiro, alongside the late Howard West, brought "Seinfeld" to life. The two were also involved in the production of Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

The producer also worked on "Summer Rental" and "Summer School."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Besides Seinfeld, Shapiro also managed others, including Andy Kaufman, Carl Reiner, Marty Feldman and Robert Wuhl.

Shapiro is survived by his brother Don, partner Melody Shapiro and their three children, Danny, Carrie and Stefanie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP