‘Seinfeld’ star Liz Sheridan, beloved TV mother of Jerry, dead at 93

Liz Sheridan – the witty and attentive actress who played the mother of Jerry Seinfeld’s character on "Seinfeld" – has died just five days after her 93rd birthday.

The longtime dancer and actress, who also made recurring appearances on "ALF," died peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, close friend and rep for the veteran performer, Amanda Hendon, confirmed to Deadline.

Born on April 10, 1929, in Rye, New York, Sheridan began her screen career in titles such as "The White Shadow," "Kojak," and "Gimme a Break!"

She also appeared in dozens of episodes of "ALF" from 1986 to 1990. From the moment Sheridan was cast as Helen Seinfeld, fans of the series raved of her motherly charm and being hilariously overprotective of her son.

Sheridan was also a prominent Broadway star in her own right, and starred opposite Christopher Lloyd and a young Meryl Streep in the 1977 musical "Happy End."

She famously dated the late actor James Dean and would pen a book about their romance titled, "Dizzy and Jimmy."

Jerry Seinfeld and his friend Larry David created "Seinfeld" over 30 years ago. It debuted on NBC on July 5, 1989, and now fans can stream all 180 episodes of the beloved series on Netflix.

Dubbed the "show about nothing," "Seinfeld" follows four friends living in Manhattan. The sitcom was nominated for 68 Emmys, won 10, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies made to date.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.