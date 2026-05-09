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Friends

Jerry Seinfeld takes jab at ‘Friends,’ claims network copied his sitcom ‘with good-looking people’

Seinfeld also joked about watching himself on TV at the Netflix is a Joke Festival

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Courteney Cox's 'Friends' co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship Video

Courteney Cox's 'Friends' co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston joked they were intimidated by Courteney Cox in the early days of "Friends," because she was the only one on the cast who was already "famous."

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Jerry Seinfeld is taking aim at the popular sitcom "Friends."

Earlier this week at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, the "Seinfeld" creator took a not-so-subtle jab at "Friends," joking that the network essentially recycled his hit show — just with a more attractive cast.

"Here’s my theory on ‘Friends,’" Seinfeld told the crowd at the Greek Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "My show came on — ’89, ’90. ‘Friends’ came on a few years later."

LISA KUDROW STILL EARNS $20M A YEAR IN RESIDUALS FROM 'FRIENDS' MORE THAN 30 YEARS AFTER SHOW PREMIERED

Jerry Seinfeld performing on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Jerry Seinfeld jokes that NBC essentially copied his hit sitcom and recast it with good-looking people to create "Friends" on a Netflix comedy set. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

"I think NBC was watching my show and went, ‘Hey, this is working pretty well. Why don’t we try the same thing with good-looking people?’"

"And that was a pretty good idea," he added. "I think that kind of worked."

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green with other cast members of Friends sitcom

Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends" include David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. (Warner Bros. Television)

The crowd erupted as Seinfeld laughed through the punchline, which came after audience members shouted out guesses for his favorite TV series during the set.

When someone yelled "Seinfeld," the comedian immediately mocked the idea.

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Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, and Jason Alexander as George Costanza squeezing together

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, and Jason Alexander as George Costanza squeeze together in a scene from the television show "Seinfeld," which aired from 1989 through 1998. (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"Seinfeld? I am Seinfeld. Why would I watch ‘Seinfeld?'" he joked. "Would you go up to your bathroom mirror and go, ‘This is fantastic. I love this show. I’m in every episode?’"

Seinfeld also gave nods to "Breaking Bad" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" before pivoting into the now-viral "Friends" comparison.

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Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld standing together at a screening event in New York City

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld attend the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 7 screening at the Time Warner Screening Room in New York City on Sept. 30, 2009. (George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Created by Seinfeld and Larry David, "Seinfeld" premiered on NBC in 1989 and became a classic sitcom of the 1990s, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.

Five years later, NBC launched "Friends," the wildly popular New York City ensemble comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. 

"Friends" premiered in September 1994 and aired for 10 seasons.

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Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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