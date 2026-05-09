Jerry Seinfeld takes jab at ‘Friends,’ claims network copied his sitcom ‘with good-looking people’

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Jerry Seinfeld is taking aim at the popular sitcom "Friends."

Earlier this week at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, the "Seinfeld" creator took a not-so-subtle jab at "Friends," joking that the network essentially recycled his hit show — just with a more attractive cast.

"Here’s my theory on ‘Friends,’" Seinfeld told the crowd at the Greek Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "My show came on — ’89, ’90. ‘Friends’ came on a few years later."

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"I think NBC was watching my show and went, ‘Hey, this is working pretty well. Why don’t we try the same thing with good-looking people?’"

"And that was a pretty good idea," he added. "I think that kind of worked."

The crowd erupted as Seinfeld laughed through the punchline, which came after audience members shouted out guesses for his favorite TV series during the set.

When someone yelled "Seinfeld," the comedian immediately mocked the idea.

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"Seinfeld? I am Seinfeld. Why would I watch ‘Seinfeld?'" he joked. "Would you go up to your bathroom mirror and go, ‘This is fantastic. I love this show. I’m in every episode?’"

Seinfeld also gave nods to "Breaking Bad" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" before pivoting into the now-viral "Friends" comparison.

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Created by Seinfeld and Larry David, "Seinfeld" premiered on NBC in 1989 and became a classic sitcom of the 1990s, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.

Five years later, NBC launched "Friends," the wildly popular New York City ensemble comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"Friends" premiered in September 1994 and aired for 10 seasons.

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