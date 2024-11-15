Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld calls into live radio show after hosts slam iconic sitcom

Seinfeld is currently on tour

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jerry Seinfeld is always listening.

The "Seinfeld" star called into a live New York radio show after the hosts criticized the hit '90s sitcom. When WFAN host Chris McMonigle brought up an episode of "Seinfeld" during the Nov. 12 sportscast, producer Paul Rosenberg called it "one of the few" good episodes.

The 70-year-old actor took no time setting the record straight.

"I’m told that the great Jerry Seinfeld was actually listening and has called in," McMonigle noted on air. "I’m hoping I can defend his honor here."

JERRY SEINFELD DECLARES THE MOVIE BUSINESS ‘IS OVER’, NOT THE ‘PINNACLE’ OF SOCIETY ANYMORE

The cast of Seinfeld in a promotional photo

From left to right, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer in the '90s sitcom "Seinfeld." (Photo by George Lange/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Seinfeld gave his opinion on the sitcom and compared it to one of his favorite New York sports teams – the New York Giants.

"I’m not arrogant enough to think that everybody should like what I do," Seinfeld said of the show. "I just wanted to let you know it doesn’t bother me. I’m OK with it. One out of two is fine for me."

"Well look, we made 180 episodes," he added. "Three good ones. We’re like the Giants."

The cast of Seinfeld in a promotional photo

Jerry Seinfeld called into a radio show to defend his iconic sitcom. (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Seinfeld began his stand-up comedy career in 1976 and later starred in his own TV show for nine seasons. The comedian took on his first film as director with "Unfrosted," which premiered in May.

"It was totally new to me," Seinfeld told GQ of working as a director. "I thought I had done some cool stuff, but it was nothing like the way these people work. They’re so dead serious! They don’t have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea."

He explained that "film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see."

Cast of Seinfeld

"Seinfeld" ran from 1989 until 1998. (Getty Images)

Jerry Seinfeld sits with his head in his heads

Jerry Seinfeld began his comedy career in 1976. (Getty Images)

However, Seinfeld is not worried about the industry collapsing due to his prolific career in comedy. "Seinfeld" was one of the highest-rated shows on television throughout its nine-season run. The comedian also launched "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" in 2012, which ran for 11 seasons.

Seinfeld emphasized that comedy is still doing well because "everything else is fake."

"Audiences are now flocking to stand-up because it’s something you can’t fake," he continued. "It’s like platform diving. You could say you’re a platform diver, but in two seconds we can see if you are or you aren’t. That’s what people like about stand-up. They can trust it. Everything else is fake."

