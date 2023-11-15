Jerry O'Connell addresses John Stamos calling wife Rebecca Romijn 'the Devil'

Jerry O’Connell does not want to "feed into" the media buzz around John Stamos’ comments on ex Rebecca Romijn.

"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner and a lot of people have asked me about that in the press," "The Talk" co-host said on the show Monday. "And it would be easy for me to say like, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that,’ but really it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

He added, "There’s children involved. Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to like feed that fire."

O’Connell and Romijn married in 2007, two years after she divorced Stamos. The couple share twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, 14.

O’Connell was comparing his situation to actor Adam Driver recently telling an audience member "F--- you" after he was asked about the "cheesy" crash scenes in "Ferrari."

In his memoir "If You Would Have told Me," Stamos said he felt like Romijn was the "Devil" and "evil" when their marriage was falling apart and he "hated" her at the time. He said he later realized he was "as much to blame" as her at the end of their marriage.

In a separate interview, O’Connell told Andy Cohen that his family has no interest in reading Stamos’ book.

"There was an interest in my household," O'Connell told Cohen, "but it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on ['The Howard Stern Show'], any interest of reading the book went away."

He added, "I think those are the only parts we were interested in our house, and we got to them and they were talked about, I don’t really need to hear about the casting process of famous sitcoms. That’s not something that really interests us."

The "Stand By Me" actor also revealed that his daughters asked Romjin about Stamos calling her "the devil."

"My children are 14, and they see what we see now," he said. "There's no hiding, there's no more keeping things from them. It's pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and go, 'Hey mom, your ex has a book out and called you the Devil. What are your thoughts?'"

"If You Would Have Told Me" was published in October, and Romijn’s husband claimed his wife did not "get any warning" about Stamos' project.

"We find out just like anyone else," O’Connell said during an appearance on "Access Hollywood" last month. The "Talk" co-host additionally declined to comment on Stamos and Romijn’s divorce and whether he was shocked by any of the released details.

"It’s not really my place to say," O’Connell replied. "I would rather my wife talk about that. My wife and I are getting along so well today."

Romijn admitted on "The Talk" last year that the decision to divorce was "heartbreaking," but she still had "really fun memories" of Stamos.

"Going through a divorce is terrible; it’s awful," Romijn explained on the show to her current husband, O’Connell. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure... and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."

Stamos met model Caitlin McHugh in 2016, and the couple married in February 2018. They share a 5-year-old son, Billy.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report