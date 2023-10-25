John Stamos' ex Rebecca Romijn didn't 'have warning' about star's tell-all memoir

John Stamos did not hold back talking about his ex-wife Rebecca Romijn in his revealing memoir.

The former "Full House" star's book "If You Would Have Told Me" was published on Tuesday, and Romijn’s husband Jerry O’Connell claimed his wife didn’t "get any warning" about Stamos' project.

"We find out just like anyone else," O’Connell said during an appearance on "Access Hollywood."

The "Talk" co-host additionally declined to comment on Stamos and Romijn’s divorce and whether he was shocked by any of the released details.

"It’s not really my place to say," O’Connell replied. "I would rather my wife talk about that. My wife and I are getting along so well today."

O'Connell tied the knot with Romijn in 2007, and they share two kids together.

Stamos recently confessed he felt "emasculated" in his marriage to the former Victoria’s Secret model as her career skyrocketed.

"I loved her and I thought she was super talented," Stamos told Sirius XM’s "The Howard Stern Show."

"But I forgot about my own stuff. She was taking off and I just wasn't paying attention to mine. And it wasn't her fault."

He additionally admitted his marriage to Romijn was "doomed" at that point and said he didn’t believe the two would work out.

Stamos began dating the supermodel turned superhero actress in 1994. They were married in September 1998, and he filed for divorce in August 2004.

Meanwhile, Stamos recently said he found it "really difficult" to write about his first marriage to Romijn.

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too," he previously told People magazine. "I mean, a year, OK, good. But it went on [for] years and years."

While Stamos was writing chapters in his book, he was challenged by memories of the past.

"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," he said. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.

"Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"

Romijn admitted on "The Talk" last year that the decision to divorce was "heartbreaking," but she still had "really fun memories" of Stamos.

"Going through a divorce is terrible; it’s awful," Romijn explained on the show to her current husband, O’Connell. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure... and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."

O'Connell noted that her relationship with Stamos seemed "fun" to him.

"I have a lot of fond memories of him," she responded. "A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Stamos met model Caitlin McHugh in 2016, and the couple married in February 2018. They share a 5-year-old son, Billy.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.