Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to recover after snowplow accident

'Hawkeye' star continues to update fans on his recovery after snowplow accident on Jan. 1

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Heroic actions behind Jeremy Renner's snowplow injury revealed Video

Heroic actions behind Jeremy Renner's snowplow injury revealed

‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner praised as a hero after he reportedly saved his nephew from being hit by a snowplow before he was crushed by the vehicle.

Jeremy Renner is determined to do whatever is necessary to fully recover after the snowplow accident that occurred on Jan. 1.

The "Hawkeye" and "Mayor of Kingstown" star took to his Instagram story on Monday to share a video of him doing physical therapy on a bike with "whatever it takes" written on top.

In a follow-up story, Renner shared that he's not only focused on his physical recovery. "Mental recovery too," he wrote alongside a picture of the book "The Book of Awakening." 

Renner has been on a steady recovery and keeping his fans in the loop since he was injured on New Year's Day.

Jeremy Renner on his Instagram story.

Jeremy Renner on his Instagram story. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Jeremy Renner's Instagram story on Monday.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram story on Monday. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

JEREMY RENNER SHARES ‘ICU SPA MOMENT' AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT: ’THANK YOU MAMA'

While Renner continues to share new details about his recovery, he's also updated fans on a project that he worked on before the snowplow accident: Disney+'s "Rennervations."

Earlier this month, Renner took to Instagram to share that "Rennervations" will still premiere on the streaming service once he's recovered. 

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," the Marvel star wrote. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member, after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie after surgery following snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie after surgery following snowplow accident. (Jeremy Renner/ Instagram)

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Jeremy Renner was involved in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1.

Jeremy Renner was involved in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1. (Tim P. Whitby)

Although Renner appeared to be in good spirits, medical experts noted that his accident could have been fatal. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital that while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road ahead with extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending