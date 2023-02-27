Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to recover after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is determined to do whatever is necessary to fully recover after the snowplow accident that occurred on Jan. 1.

The "Hawkeye" and "Mayor of Kingstown" star took to his Instagram story on Monday to share a video of him doing physical therapy on a bike with "whatever it takes" written on top.

In a follow-up story, Renner shared that he's not only focused on his physical recovery. "Mental recovery too," he wrote alongside a picture of the book "The Book of Awakening."

Renner has been on a steady recovery and keeping his fans in the loop since he was injured on New Year's Day.

JEREMY RENNER SHARES ‘ICU SPA MOMENT' AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT: ’THANK YOU MAMA'

While Renner continues to share new details about his recovery, he's also updated fans on a project that he worked on before the snowplow accident: Disney+'s "Rennervations."

Earlier this month, Renner took to Instagram to share that "Rennervations" will still premiere on the streaming service once he's recovered.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," the Marvel star wrote. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

The accident occurred on Jan. 1 when Renner was attempting to assist a family member, after the vehicle his relative was driving became stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Although Renner appeared to be in good spirits, medical experts noted that his accident could have been fatal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital that while Renner's recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road ahead with extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.