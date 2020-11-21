Alex Trebek cremated, ashes to be kept at home, death certificate reveals

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek was cremated and his ashes will be kept at home with his widow, his death certificate reveals.

The beloved game show host died Nov. 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to his death certificate obtained by The Blast, Trebek's final resting place is listed as his Studio City, Calif., home. The document also confirms the 80-year-old was cremated and his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, has his ashes.

Trebek's occcupation is listed as "quiz show host" on the document, the outlet reports, and it states he worked in the entertainment industry for 60 years.

Days after his passing, Jean Trebek thanked her late husband's fans in an Instagram post for their support. It featured a photo from her 1990 wedding to the television personality. In the pic, Trebek appeared to be slipping a ring on his bride's finger.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she said in the caption. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much."

She signed her post by writing, "Many Blessings to all."

Speaking on the “Today Show,” "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards shared some insight into how the television icon spent his last day with his wife.

“Even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that,” Richards said in an excerpt from his interview shared on the show’s Twitter.

The couple has two children: Matthew, 29, and Emily, 27. Trebek also has a daughter, Nicky, 53, from a previous marriage.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. He routinely talked about how much he loved hosting the popular game show and even credited the fans with helping him during his cancer treatment. When production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was one of the loudest voices pushing for the show to come back safely.

He announced in March of 2019 that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. He vowed to continue doing the job that he loves for as long as possible.

In a statement to Fox News shortly after his passing, executive producer Richards said: "This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years.

"Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,” said Mike Richards, "Jeopardy!" executive producer in a statement to Fox News.