'Jeopardy!' episodes featuring ousted host Mike Richards will still air

"Jeopardy!" will still air the episodes hosted by Mike Richards after he was ousted from the role, Fox News can confirm.

Five episodes featuring Richards were filmed Thursday and will air as scheduled.

While Richards resigned from the hosting role of the game show nine days after the announcement was made, he will remain the show's executive producer, according to a statement made by Sony.

"Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced," a Sony spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect."

Richards' resignation from the role followed backlash he received for past comments he made about women during a podcast in 2013/2014. The TV producer was working at "The Price Is Right" at the time the comments were made.

Richards announced his resignation to the "Jeopardy!" team in a memo Friday obtained by Fox News.

"Dear Team - It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," the memo read, according to Sony.

"As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role," he shared. "However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

He went on to apologize to the "Jeopardy!" staff.

"I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to ‘Jeopardy!’ over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing," Richards concluded. "I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

Richards also previously came under fire for an incident that occurred more than a decade ago while he was at "The Price Is Right." Richards was the subject of a 2010 complaint by Brandi Cochran, a former model on the show, who claimed she was fired after becoming pregnant with twins while he served as co-executive producer. Cochran obtained more than $8.5 million in punitive damages.

