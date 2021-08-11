'Jeopardy!' executive producer Mike Richards’ appointment as host dragged online by fans: 'Stupidity'

"Jeopardy!" fans have something to say.

On Wednesday morning, the popular game show announced that Mike Richards, an executive producer on the show, would take over hosting reigns alongside actress Mayim Bialik.

Fans have been eager to learn who would replace the late Alex Trebek on the show for many months now with Trebek's final episode having aired in January.

Since then, a number of guests hosts – including Bialik and Richards – have filled in while executives chose who would serve as a permanent replacement.

News that Richards was in the running broke last week, which was quickly followed by news that he'd been involved in controversy in the past.

Wednesday's announcement saw Bialik congratulated for her new gig, but fans weren't too happy to see Richards step into the permanent role of host – and would have preferred to see guest host LeVar Burton be offered the position.

"How did @Jeopardy put its future in #jeopardy by casting [its] own exec when @levarburton was willing, capable, ready and wanted??!?!" wrote a fan.

In response to a headline sharing Richards' casting, another added: "And with that, my search for an alternative to @Jeopardy begins… preferably something with @levarburton."

"Levar Burton is MY Jeopardy host," yet another stated.

A fourth called Bialik's casting a "great choice" and congratulated the "Big Bang Theory" star, but called Richards' addition to the roster "stupidity" and encouraged the show to "fix" the situation.

Even actress Yvette Nicole Brown joined the chorus of those disappointed in how the ordeal played out.

"I have said many times before I love me some @missmayim in any and every genre or form I can get her. I am very happy for her. Know that," she wrote. "Still, the way the search was handled did @levarburton dirty. That’s not on Mayim. That’s on @jeopardy & the powers that be. #Shame."

Burton has long been a fan favorite to fill the slot following Trebek's death. He guest-hosted the show for several episodes that aired in July after fan petitions circulated online calling for the "Star Trek: Generations" actor to be given a crack at the hosting gig.

