'Jeopardy!': The Weather Channel says recent answer on show was 'a little bit flawed'

The Weather Channel has a "small issue" with a recent episode of "Jeopardy!"

Hosts Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno said in a video Friday that the popular game show got a question about winter storms wrong in a taping televised on Thursday.

The clue was: “In a 2-week period in 2018, the East Coast was walloped by 3 of these storms named from the direction from which they came.”

The correct response, as deemed by “Jeopardy!", was: "What is a nor'easter?"

However, Cantore explained that the answer was "a little bit flawed."

He went on to explain that nor'easter isn't named for the direction from where the storm comes, but rather, the wind. Carfagno said that the confusion "happens quite often."

“You know what, Alex, I'm surprised you didn't catch that," Cantore added about longtime host Alex Trebek.

Thursday's episode also saw contestant Priscilla Drobes garner national attention after the stay-at-home mother from New York finished with negative $5,400 after answering just two questions correctly. Trebek said it appeared she was overcome by nerves.

"Priscilla, I think nerves got the best of you today... You were just so nervous," Trebek, 79, said, Yahoo! reported.

But what possibly turned Drobes' mood around were several viewers at home around the country who took to social media to show their support.

A rep for "Jeopardy!" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report