Jenny Mollen shares Easter photo of son days after revealing she accidentally fractured his skull

Jenny Mollen shared Easter photos of her oldest son just days after revealing that he was hospitalized when she accidentally dropped him.

The actress, who is married to “American Pie” star Jason Biggs, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that their 5-year-old son, Sid, was taken to a New York hospital and placed in an intensive care unit after she dropped him causing a fracture in his skull.

Mollen first posted an image of Sid, and their 1-year-old Lazlo dressed in powder-blue suits with bow ties.

“Two Easter bunnies,” she captioned the photo, which had both the kids’ faces blocked. The couple does not share photos with the children’s faces in them.

In another photo, she poses with Sid in the same outfit. Although his face is obstructed by another heart emoji, he doesn’t appear to show any physical signs of his injury from earlier this week.

“I hope his fraternity brothers like me,” Mollen jokingly captioned the photo.

The 39-year-old actress used Instagram to reveal the news of Sid’s injury. In her caption, she thanked the slew of people that helped take care of him.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox Hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen wrote, sharing a photo of her holding Sid, his face covered by an emoji. Sid was released from the hospital and is now home “taking things slowly and recovering nicely,” Mollen added that he is, “eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones.”

She also thanked her husband for his support. Biggs, 44, married Mollen in 2008.