Actress Jenny Mollen reveals that she dropped her son on his head, fracturing his skull

Jenny Mollen, the actress married to "American Pie" star Jason Biggs, shared on Instagram Wednesday that their 5-year-old son Sid was in the intensive care unit this week after she accidentally dropped him on his head Saturday, fracturing his skull.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox Hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen wrote, sharing a photo of her holding Sid, his face covered by an emoji. Sid was released from the hospital and is now home “taking things slowly and recovering nicely,” Mollen added that he is, “eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones.”

The 39-year-old actress also thanked her husband for the support. Biggs, 44, married Mollen in 2008, and the couple has two sons, five-year-old Sid and one-year-old Lazo.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…” Mollen continued. The "My Best Friend's Girl" co-star has taken to Instagram before to express her scares as a mom. Lazo was bitten by a dog on Thanksgiving but was not seriously injured.

“Sending you and your family my love. I am so glad Sid is okay!! That must have been so scary. As parents we try out best but things can go south in a split second. Thank you for sharing,” The Office actress Angela Kinsey wrote on the post. Many other followers responded positively, thanking Mollen for being so open and assuring her that no parents are perfect.