Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew wedding vows on 7-year anniversary

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg said "I do" for the second time.

The married couple renewed their vows on Tuesday, which was also their seven-year wedding anniversary.

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way," Wahlberg captioned a pair of photos on Instagram of the pair standing before a minister.

He added: "My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady. Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. ‘Seven = Completion. Perfection’. So grateful to be able to ‘renew’ gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever."

McCarthy, 48, commented on Wahlberg's post, writing, "I don’t need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister."

The vow renewal appeared to be an intimate affair held at a location in front of a body of water and lush greenery. Photos posted to Wahlberg's account showed the pair dressed casually for the nuptials, with McCarthy in white tank top and black skirt and Wahlberg, 52, wearing a black polo and dark pants.

For her part, McCarthy celebrated their seven years of marriage on Tuesday with a video featuring throwback photos of the two at various stages in their lives. "Here's to making a million more dreams come true," text over the video reads.

The founding member of New Kids on the Block met the "Masked Singer" panelist while playing a game of truth or dare years before they married in 2014.

In January, Wahlberg discussed his and McCarthy's bond, sharing that the two approach their marriage the same way they do their work.

"That's how we are. We just always reference each other. And I appreciate what you said about us being a successful couple, especially in Hollywood, but we don't think of ourselves as a Hollywood couple," Wahlberg explained before expounding on his point.

"We don't live in Hollywood. You know, we don't really think we're Hollywood. We just think we're real people. I mean, I grew up... we both grew up really poor Irish Catholics – her in the Midwest, me on the East Coast. We live in the Midwest. Her still family is still there, my family's still there on the East Coast. And, you know, Hollywood is just where we have to go to work sometimes."

The "Blue Bloods" star continued: "I don't think we think of ourselves as Hollywood or part of Hollywood in the traditional sense. I think we're just entertainers who entertain. And it's one of the reasons we live in the Midwest, you know. We made a commitment to be together for the rest of our lives and to raise our kids in a very... in an environment like we grew up in. And that's not really Hollywood."

