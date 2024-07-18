Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew wedding vows every year: 'So intensely in love'

Jenny McCarthy revealed that she and her husband Donnie Wahlberg have renewed their vows 10 times.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, the 51-year-old TV personality, who married the 54-year-old actor in August 2014, opened up about their annual vowrenewal tradition.

"I used to make fun of celebrities when they would do it, or people in general, when they renew their vows," "The Masked Singer" judge admitted. "I'm like, ‘That's so corny and weird. Your wedding's over. Just stay married,’ and then Donnie — this is a tradition Donnie wanted to implement."

McCarthy continued, "He's like, ‘I want to remind each other of our vows’ and talk about — like our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on."

"So, there is something nice about it."

The "John Tucker Must Die" star recalled that the only aspect of the couple's tradition that she doesn't always enjoy is that the "Blue Bloods" star likes the ceremonies to happen spontaneously.

"The only time where I've been like, ‘Eh,’ is that every year he surprises me," she said. "So I'll turn around a corner and I'm, like, in sweatpants and my hair [is undone] and no makeup, and then there's the pastor and a violinist. And I'm like, ‘Ugh, Donnie?'"

"So, that's the only part that I'm like, ‘What the hell?’" she continued. "But now we're going on 10 years, so . . . ."

"So you've had 10 vow renewals?" host Kelly Ripa asked.

"Ten vow renewals," McCarthy confirmed.

Ahead of asking McCarthy about the pair's tradition, Ripa noted that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were "very superstitious" about vow renewals, while her podcast co-host Jan Schillay said she believed it was the "precursor for a divorce."

However, Ripa and Schillay agreed that McCarthy and Wahlberg were "proving us wrong."

"I have no fear about curses or what do you call it, superstitious stuff, because we are so intensely in love," the former "Singled Out" co-host said. "We [are] mad about each other."

McCarthy continued, "If I were to read our texts today, like let me just back up. This is what I got this morning. 'The man, he loves you. You inspire him, you help him. He doesn't know how, but you make him better.' Sometimes we'll do the third person for fun."

"And then I wrote back. I said, ‘Oh, I love you so much. Thank you for the sweet words. I just adore you. We really won the lotto with each other,'" she added.

"He said, ‘We did,’ and that's just this morning."

McCarthy went on to gush over a romantic gesture that her husband makes for her every week.

"Every Monday he sends me flowers, since the day we met," she told Ripa and Schillay. "Every Monday I get flowers."

On Valentine's Day this year, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his wife.

"To the love of my life," he wrote alongside a video of himself with his spouse. "My wife. Mrs Wahlberg aka Lady, aka Jenny aka Jennifer Ann McCarthy — I love you."