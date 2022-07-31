Jennifer Lopez’s first husband wishes her well, casts doubt on marriage to Ben Affleck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two weeks after Jennifer Lopez married her old flame Ben Affleck, the actress’ first husband, Ojani Noa, said he wishes the two of them well but has doubts they will be together "forever."

"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," the Cuban actor and personal trainer, who was married to Lopez from 1997-98 told the Daily Mail in an interview published Saturday. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

He said he’s happy his ex has married Affleck but thinks she’s "someone who will be married seven or eight times."

"I can’t see her ever settling down with one person," he admitted. "She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life."

Noa said that he often felt like "Mr. Cinderella" when he was with the "Marry Me" star.

Eventually, he said their relationship was complicated by what he referred to as the "parasites who feed off celebrities" after she became a superstar.

He said they first met in 1996 while he was working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant after he had fled Cuba. "I had no idea who she was," he said. "Our eyes glanced at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen."

He said she later told him she knew the first night they met she was going to marry him.

After they married, and she became an overnight sensation with 1997’s "Selena," he said their relationship started to sour. He said she had new people around her who wanted to make money off her, and he was jealous that he started seeing her in photos with rapper Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, which she said was just "business." She and Combs later dated after her split with Noa.

Noa also said she didn’t want to get pregnant because she was concerned it would hurt her career.

"She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions," he said of her instant superstardom.

‘We fell in love when she was already famous," he told the outlet. "But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years, it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002 before they broke it off in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance last year before they decided to get married on July 17 at a drive-thru wedding chapel in Las Vegas. The couple had announced their second engagement in April.

Before she got back together with Affleck, Lopez had been engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The Puerto Rican pop star was married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004-2014. She and Anthony share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.