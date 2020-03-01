Jennifer Lopez shares video of son, 12, singing in musical

It seems a passion for music runs in Jennifer Lopez's family.

On Friday, Lopez took to Instagram to share a video of her son, Max, singing in a production of "The Wizard of Oz."

In the clip, the 12-year-old took center stage, removed his hat and delivered a few bars.

"The littlest munchkin," Lopez, 50, wrote in the video's caption. She added the hashtags: "#WizardOfOz #proudmama."

Max's twin sister, Emme, also recently displayed her singing abilities while performing with Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Emme joined her mother on stage to perform "Let's Get Loud" before briefly singing Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A."

Max and Emme also recently teamed up to perform "Riptide" for their mother, who posted the video on Instagram.

In the clip, Max sang while Emme accompanied him on the ukelele.

"My heart can’t take it..." Lopez wrote in the caption.

Lopez has shared the twins with Marc Anthony, also a professional singer.