Jennifer Lopez stuns in deep plunging, high-cut white swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez bared her curves in a daring one-piece white swimsuit.

The 51-year-old triple threat posed in a super deep plunging, high-cut bathing suit on Instagram over the weekend.

"#SelfcareSunday," she captioned the pic taken in the Dominican Republic where she is currently filming her upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding."

Fans raved over her fit physique in the comments section. "You have discovered the fountain of youth. When will you share it with the rest of us?" a person wrote.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INAUGURATION PERFORMANCE RECEIVES HIGH PRAISE FOR HER RENDITION OF 'THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND'

"That body goals!" said another.

"Are you really 51 years old??" questioned someone else.

Back in January, JLo once again set the record straight about allegedly getting Botox and other fillers in the face.

She affirmed in a People magazine interview that's she's never had any injectables or surgery on her face.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SLAMS CLAIMS SHE'S GOTTEN 'TONS' OF BOTOX, FILLERS IN FACE

"I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works,'" Lopez said in reference to her new beauty line, JLo Beauty.

"No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life," she added.

JENNIFER LOPEZ DIDN'T FEEL SHE WAS 'LOVING MYSELF' WHILE IN HER 'LATE 30S'

Lopez previously has said that using olive oil and sunscreen every day had kept her skin youthful.

The entertainer previously admitted she struggled with body confidence in the past.

She told U.K. magazine DARE, "It's hard to avoid comparing yourself to others, and I’ve definitely been guilty of it myself. "I remember thinking I wasn’t thin enough because I had curves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez realized, "Feeling beautiful is an attitude, and we should all look for the beautiful things we love about ourselves, regardless of how our bodies compare to someone else."