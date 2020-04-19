Jennifer Lopez sings 'People,' classic Barbra Streisand song, during star-studded virtual concert

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez has performed a classic.

On Saturday night, the songstress performed as part the "One World: Together at Home" concert, which featured a bevy of today's biggest music superstars.

The concert featured the stars performing songs from their home, and for her performance, JLo chose to sing "People" from the musical "Funny Girl," originally performed by Barbra Streisand.

During her song, Lopez, 50, sat in front of a tree lit by string lights. She wore her hair down and performed in a dark sweatshirt.

Before singing, she offered a brief introduction and thanked Global Citizen, the organization behind the virtual event.

"There's one thing that I've realized more than anything during this whole time," said Lopez. "It's how much we all need each other."

Lopez then belted out the song, originally from 1964, which noted "people who need people are the luckiest people in the world."

After finishing the song, Lopez turned to the camera, said "I miss you," and blew a kiss to her fans.

Although he wasn't seen onscreen during the song, Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez played a role in the performance as well.

The former baseball pro, 44, shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Lopez and Emme, Lopez's daughter, sitting outside after helping to put the performance together.

"We are beyond honored to convert our back yard to a makeshift stage so we could be a part of tonight’s 'One World: Together at Home' show," Rodriguez wrote in the caption. "Tune in now and check out all of the incredible performances by these amazing artists ... and most of all, stay safe everyone."

Many other popular artists performed during the special, including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Kesha, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.